Sarvesh Kushare to make Diamond League debut in Monaco

NEW DELHI: National Record-holding high jumper Sarvesh Kushare will make his Diamond League bow during the Monaco leg on Friday, July 10 in the men’s event.

At the recently-concluded 65th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Maharashtra’s Kushare broke the men’s high jump National Record.

He cleared 2.31m, bettering Tejaswin Shankar’s previous national mark of 2.29m, which had stood since April 27, 2018, in Lubbock.

At the Monaco Diamond League, the Indian will be sharing the field with Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim, who shared the gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with Italian Gianmarco Tamberi. Agencies

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