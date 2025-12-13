Satterthwaite, Peterson, Tsukigawa appointed as NZ’s regional female pathway leads

Wellington: Former New Zealand captain Amy Satterthwaite, along with Anna Peterson and Sarah Tsukigawa, has been appointed female pathway lead for Auckland, Canterbury and Otago, respectively, in a move aimed at strengthening regional development structures.

The group of pathway managers will be overseen by former New Zealand women’s wicketkeeper-batter Sara McGlashan, who has been named lead for the nationwide programme.

“From strengthening relationships with clubs and schools to driving high-quality training environments, they’re helping create thriving pathways for young cricketers. Environments where players feel supported, inspired, and confident to push their potential is pivotal to their development. Having three former players step into pathway manager roles is enormously valuable. Their experience allows them to connect with players in a way that truly accelerates development and inspires the next generation on where their journey in cricket can take them,” said Sara in a statement by NZC on Friday. IANS

