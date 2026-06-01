Satwik-Chirag create history as first Indian pair to win Singapore Open men’s doubles title

Singapore: India’s star men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian duo to win the men’s doubles title at the Singapore Open.

They fought back from a game down to defeat Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 in the final of the BWF Super 750 event.

The former world No. 1 pair made a strong comeback in a match that lasted one hour and 13 minutes. This victory marked their first title in two years and the ninth World Tour crown of their careers. It also marked their third Super 750 title. This win ended a frustrating period where they had finished as runners-up in four finals since their last victory at the Thailand Open in 2024.

Before the final, the Indian pair trailed 1-2 in their head-to-head record against the Indonesian team. They had lost to them in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open in January. This history seemed to weigh heavily in the opening game as Alfian and Fikri secured a narrow win. IANS

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