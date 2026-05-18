Satwik-Chirag fall short in 53-minute Thailand Open men’s doubles final, finish runners-up

Patumwan: India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty finished runners-up at the Thailand Open after going down to Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin 21-12, 25-23 in a 53-minute final at the Nimibutr Stadium in Thailand.

A difficult opening game saw Satwik and Chirag struggle to find momentum, with the Indonesians racing away to a 21-12 win. The Indian duo bounced back in the second game, producing a strong fightback and taking it down to the wire, where, after saving five championship points in a row, they eventually succumbed to a 25-23 defeat. IANS

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