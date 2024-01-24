Sports

Satwik-Chirag pair regains No. 1 ranking in BWF men’s doubles

Riding on a stellar show in the last two weeks, India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Tuesday reclaimed the top spot in the BWF men’s doubles rankings.
NEW DELHI: Riding on a stellar show in the last two weeks, India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Tuesday reclaimed the top spot in the BWF men’s doubles rankings. The Asian Games champions reached the world no. 1 ranking for a second time after successive runner-up finishes in the Malaysia Open Super 1000 and India Open Super 750 badminton tournaments.

The Indian duo had achieved its numero uno status for the first time after claiming the historic gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou last year. Agencies

