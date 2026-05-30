Satwik-Chirag storm into Singapore Open last four as Dhruv-Tanisha join Indian doubles charge

Singapore: India’s doubles stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto advanced to the semifinals of the Singapore Open 2026 on Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

Fourth-seeded Satwik-Chirag fought back from a game down to defeat Malaysia’s Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai 19-21,21-17, 21-13 in a 65-minute battle. The Indians then fought through a neck-and-neck second game before forcing a decider and dominating the third to secure their semifinal spot. They will next face reigning world champions and world no.1 pair Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae of Korea.

In mixed doubles, Dhruv-Tanisha progressed after third-seeded Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia retired during the opening game. The Indian pair will next face Japan’s Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara for a place in the final.

In men’s singles, All England 2026 runner-up Lakshya Sen went down fighting against Japan’s Koki Watanabe 19-21, 21-15, 15-21 in a 68-minute clash.

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu’s campaign ended in the quarterfinals following a 21-17, 21-14 loss to World No.1 An Se Young in a gruelling 48-minute encounter. With the victory, the Korean extended her head-to-head record to 9-0 against the Indian star. IANS

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