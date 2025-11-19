Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advance in Australia Open

Sydney: Asian Games champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the men's doubles second round of the Australian Open 2025 badminton tournament in Sydney, defeating Chinese Taipei's Chang Ko-Chi and Po Li-Wei.

The top seeds at the BWF Super 500 tournament, the Indian badminton players registered a 25-23, 21-16 win in their round of 32 match against the unseeded Chinese Taipei pair of Chang Ko-chi and Po Li-wei in 48 minutes, as per Olympics.com.

The Indian pair made a slow start, trailing 6-2 in the opening game, but rallied to level the contest with four consecutive points. Chang Ko-chi and Po Li-wei regained an advantage at 9-7, but Chirag and Satwiksairaj kept responding, pulling level again at 9-9 and later at 16-16.

The game tightened at 19-19, where the top seeds showed their nerve, saving three game points before edging ahead to take the opener.

The second game followed a similar pattern. Chirag-Satwik built a 7-4 cushion only for the Chinese Taipei duo to fight back to 8-8 and then slip ahead 10-8. From there, the Indians shifted gears, reeling off six consecutive points to seize a four-point lead.

Chirag-Satwik will now take on Chinese Taipei's Su Ching-heng and Wu Guan-Xun for a place in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, India's top women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, returning to the BWF World Tour for the first time since July, endured a tough comeback.

The fourth-seeded Indian pair, ranked 14th in the world, were outclassed by Indonesia's world No. 83 duo of Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Meilysa Trias Puspitasari, losing 21-10, 21-14 in a 40-minute match.

World championships medallists Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth, along with rising talent Ayush Shetty, will open their campaign in men's singles on Wednesday. (ANI)

