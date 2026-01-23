Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo scores winner as Al Nassr edge Damac

ABHA: Cristiano Ronaldo scored the decisive goal as Al Nassr beat Damac 2-1 in their Saudi Pro League 2025-26 clash at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha on Wednesday.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb scored the opener, and Ronaldo doubled the lead while Jamal Harkass got on the scoresheet for the home side.

The result leaves Al Nassr temporarily four points behind leader Al Hilal, which hosts Al Feiha on Thursday, while Damac, still searching for its second win of the season, sits 15th, just one spot off the relegation zone. Agencies

