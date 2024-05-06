Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo scores hat-trick as Al Nassr win

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hattrick to help Al Nassr thump Al Wehda 6-0 in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh. Sadio Mane and Otavio also found themselves on the scoresheet while Al Fatil added a sixth to complete a dominating performance.

Al Nassr is currently second in the league table, nine points behind leader Al Hilal who has a game in hand. Al Wehda on the other hand is 12th on the table, five points clear of the relegation zone. Agencies

