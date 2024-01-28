Savita to lead Indian women team in FIH Pro League 2023-24

New Delhi: Hockey India on Saturday named a 24-member national women’s team for the Bhubaneswar and Rourkela legs of the FIH Pro League 2023-24.

The Bhubaneswar leg will begin on February 3 and end on February 9 while the Rourkela leg will commence on February 12 and last till February 18. India will take on the visiting teams, United States, the Netherlands, China, and Australia twice each across both legs, beginning their campaign against reigning Asian Games Champions China on February 3.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the FIH Pro League 2023-24 comprises goalkeepers, Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam. Meanwhile, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, and Jyoti Chhatri have been named as defenders in the squad. IANS

