Saw during Deccan Chargers stint that Rohit was something special, says Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris

New Delhi: Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris said he saw during his time playing for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers that Rohit Sharma had something special in him.

Styris and Rohit were together in the Deccan Chargers camp in the 2008 and 2009 IPL, where the side won the title in South Africa. Rohit went on to join Mumbai Indians and led them to five IPL titles, followed by making India win the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup in June.

“It (IPL 2008) was my first opportunity to be a teammate and see (and hear of ) Rohit Sharma. He was with us at the Deccan Chargers. He was 19 or 20 years old at that time and I could see then that this kid was something special. I’ve just come back from Sri Lanka where I commentated on India vs Sri Lanka, caught up with him there and he’s still the same guy that he was 16 years ago,” said Styris to cricket.com.

In IPL 2008, Deccan Chargers finished at the bottom of the points table, with just two wins from 14 games. Styris felt the squad couldn’t zero in a balanced playing eleven. “The very first year we were actually favourites to win it and we came last. Part of that was because we didn’t have a great balance. We had great names on paper but you’re only allowed to play four overseas players.”

“We’d either load up the batting and the bowling would be weak, or we’d load up the bowling and the batting would be weak. When we tried to load it up with all-rounders, we were a little bit bits and pieces and weren’t quite strong enough in any of them and ended up coming last.”

But in IPL 2009, the side surprised everyone by winning the championship with a narrow win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. “A couple of changes in the side, a new coach and we ended up finding that balance and getting it right. We (Deccan Chargers) had a really good time,” concluded Styris. IANS

