Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Tejal, Priya earn maiden ODI call-ups for New Zealand series

Mumbai: After the setback in the Women's T20 World Cup, India have handed maiden ODI call-ups to seam-bowling allrounders Sayali Satghare and Saima Thakor, legspinner Priya Mishra and middle-order batter Tejal Hasabnis for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting on October 24.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India failed to get a spot in the semifinal of the T20 pinnacle after losing to defending champions Australia by nine runs. After the debacle in the UAE, the Women’s Selection Committee has roped in new faces to the national setup with four players, who were part of India A's multi-format tour of Australia in August, receiving the maiden call-up.

Saima was a travelling reserve for the T20 World Cup while Priya was named as a non-traveling reserve for the tournament.

Harmanpreet will continue to lead the side with Smriti Mandhana also continuing as her deputy while Richa Ghosh was unavailable for selection due to her 12th standard board exams.

BCCI has informed that Asha Sobhana is currently nursing an injury and was unavailable for selection while Pooja Vastrakar has been rested from the series. IANS

