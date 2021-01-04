SC East Bengal record first ISL win, beat Odisha FC

BAMBOLIM: East Bengal finally recorded their first win in the Indian Super League (ISL) by beating Odisha FC 3-1 on Sunday at the GMC Stadium.



First-half goals from Anthony Pilkington and Jacques Maghoma put East Bengal ahead before substitute Bright Enobakhare scored late on his ISL debut. Diego Mauricio's goal proved to be a consolation as Odisha saw their winless run continue.

Mauricio's goal was the 100th goal of the ongoing season of the ISL.

Raju Gaikwad was among the two changes made by East Bengal while Odisha named an unchanged eleven from their 2-2 draw against NorthEast United.

Both sides created chances in the first half but it was East Bengal who converted them and deservedly headed into the break with a two-goal cushion.

The opening goal arrived early in the 12th minute, through a set-piece. Gaikwad took a throw-in and directed it to the far post. It bounced once and fell to Pilkington, who rose above Gaurav Bora, before burying his header into the net.

Chances also fell Odisha's way but stunning back-to-back saves from goalkeeper Debjit Majumder helped East Bengal keep their lead intact during the first quarter. The custodian first parried away Manuel Onwu's header and minutes later, denied Mauricio.

Pilkington was denied another goal after hitting the woodwork but a lightning strike from Maghoma helped East Bengal double their advantage in the dying minutes of the first half. Matti Steinmann fed the ball to Maghoma on the left. Prancing into the box, he made space before launching a powerful shot from a narrow angle, leaving Odisha keeper Arshdeep Singh with no chance.

Odisha began the second half strong, hoping to cut short their deficit. They came close to scoring but luck evaded them. Jerry Mawihmingthanga swung a cross into the box for Onwu, who did well to get to the ball but the striker's shot struck the far post.

There was drama late on in the contest with two goals in the final few minutes. Enobakhare put the game to bed with his second attempt after being denied the first time by Arshdeep. Two minutes later, Odisha found the net, but in the end, it proved to be too little too late. IANS

Also Read: Indian Super League (ISL) stage to end on Feb 28

Also Watch: Get Set Global: How do we find more joy in 2021

