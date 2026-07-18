Scaloni's Spain Connection: From Mallorca to a World Cup Final Showdown

Scaloni’s connection with Spain runs deeper than coaching badges. His wife Elisa Montero, who he met in 2008, is Spanish, their children were born in Spain and they live in Mallorca. Scaloni, now 48, also spent several seasons playing in Spain at Deportivo La Coruna, Racing Santander and Mallorca.

“Part of my family is Spanish and, naturally, I’m supporting Spain (at the Euros),” Scaloni said in 2024.

Speaking on Tuesday, after Spain reached the final and on the eve of Argentina’s semi-final, Scaloni gave a preview of the warmth — and competitive edge — that now frames the final.

“I’m happy for him (De la Fuente). He deserves it. He’s a great bloke. Everything we see in his national team is what we hope to see in ours,” Scaloni said in Atlanta.

“If things don’t go well for us, I’ll give him a call. If we play against him in the final ... no. Let’s hope there’s no call until after the final ...”

There will now likely be no phone call until Sunday, so sentiment must wait. Master and apprentice must first find out who has kept the better notes as they prepare for the final.

Also Read: Scaloni vs De La Fuente: Teacher and pupil reunited in World Cup final