Sciver-Brunt ruled out of England’s ODIs against NZ with calf injury; Charlie Dean to lead

London: In what comes as a major scare ahead of the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup, England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a minor tear in her left calf, said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday.

“England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has been ruled out of the three-match Metro Bank ODI series against New Zealand as a precautionary measure, due to a minor left calf tear that she picked up while playing for The Blaze against Warwickshire on Wednesday 29th April,” the ECB statement said on Sunday.

Vice-captain, off-spin bowling all-rounder, Charlie Dean will now join the squad and captain the side during the ODI series, with matches to be played on May 10, 13 and 16 in Durham, Northampton and Cardiff respectively. Meanwhile, Maia Bouchier has also been called up as batting cover.

ECB also said Nat played a full part in the domestic fixture but later experienced discomfort. A scan conducted on Saturday revealed the extent of the injury. “We were alerted to the issue post-match by the Blaze medical team.

“As a result she took no part in any of the physical activities during the subsequent leadership programme undertaken with the British Army. A period of rest is the medical advice with further assessment to take place in the coming days,” further said the ECB.

Nat’s availability for the upcoming T20I matches against New Zealand and India, scheduled ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup, to be played from June 12 to July 5 in England, will be determined later. IANS

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