Scotland's Josh Davey extends contract with Somerset

SOMERSET: Scotland fast bowler Josh Davey has agreed a one-year contract extension with Somerset which will see him remain at the Cooper Associates County Ground until at least the end of the 2023 campaign.



The 30-year-old first joined Somerset on a summer contract in 2014. Since joining the club, Josh has taken over 140 wickets across the three formats, and he was one of the integral elements behind Somerset's One-Day Cup success of 2019.

"To go from signing a summer contract to winning a trophy at Lord's has been an incredible journey and I'm delighted that it is going to continue. My time with Somerset has been incredibly special and it's a great place to be at the moment," Davey said in a statement.

"There is a real sense that this team could go on to big things and I can't wait to be a part of that. The club is second to none in terms of the support we get and hopefully we can repay them for their support by bringing home some more silverware in the next few years," he added.

Somerset Director of Cricket Andy Hurry said: "Josh has been one of our most consistent performers, playing a key part in our successes in recent years."

"His progress and development over the last few seasons has been impressive, and we are looking forward to that continuing for at least the next few years," he added. IANS



