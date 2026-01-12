Se-young clinches third consecutive title, Vitidsarn wins men’s crown at Malaysia Open

Kuala Lumpur: Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn won the Malaysia Open men’s singles title in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday when World No. 1 Shi Yuqi retired through injury.

The Chinese 29-year-old defending champion Shi pulled out early in the second game of the final with a back injury, losing 23-21, 6-1 ret.

World number two Vitidsarn admitted he had been running on empty coming into this final.

“I am happy to have won, but I didn’t have much energy left in me,” said the 24-year-old. “If I had to play long rallies with him, I don’t think I would be able to beat him.”

The women’s singles final saw World No. 1 An Se-young of South Korea clinch her third consecutive Malaysia Open title with a 21-15, 24-22 victory over China’s Wang Zhiyi.

The 23-year-old was dominant in the first game, but had to overturn a 19-13 deficit in the second.

Chinese world champions Tan Ning and Liu Shengshu beat South Koreans Baek Hana and Lee So-hee 21-18, 21-12 to win the women’s doubles.

Their fellow Chinese and top seeds, Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping, were equally clinical in the mixed doubles, winning the final 21-19, 21-19 against compatriots Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin.

The men’s doubles was won by South Korea’s Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae 21-15, 12-21, 21-28 against Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. Agencies

