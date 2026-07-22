Sebastian Baez edges Miomir Kecmanovic in three-set battle to open Kitzbühel campaign

Kitzbühel: Argentine star Sebastian Baez scored his first win over Miomir Kecmanovic, making a dent in his tough ATP head-to-head record against the Serbian with a hard-earned first-round victory at the Generali Open in the clay court event being played in the Austrian city on Tuesday.

In a contest between two former champions at the ATP 250 event in Kitzbühel, Baez prevailed 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 to notch his first win in four tour-level encounters with Kecmanovic. The 2023 titlist Baez was only able to convert three of 13 break points he earned, according to ATP Stats, but was nonetheless able to complete his triumph over 2020 champion Kecmanovic after one hour and 49 minutes.

Baez, who defeated home favourite Dominic Thiem to clinch the 2023 crown in the Austrian Alps, will take on third seed Arthur Rinderknech for a spot in this year’s quarterfinals. The 25-year-old Argentine is now 20-16 for the 2026 season, a tally which includes a run to the Auckland championship match in January. IANS

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