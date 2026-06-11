Security Blunder in Alabama Exposes Passport Details of Entire Argentina Squad, Including Messi

Alabama: A security oversight has reportedly exposed the passport details of every member of the Argentina squad ahead of Tuesday's pre-World Cup warm-up friendly against Iceland, including captain Lionel Messi, according to Reuters.

The passport numbers, which were included on the official team sheet, were meant to be redacted before being released to the media and public.

However, the documents were allegedly circulated without blurring at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Alabama, resulting in the sensitive information being visible.

Also Read: Brazil Weighs Defensive Options Ahead of FIFA World Cup Campaign