Selection Committee awaits BCCI CoE to provide details on Sundar’s recovery

New Delhi: The Indian Men’s National Selection Committee is not in a rush to announce any replacement for the all-rounder Washington Sundar, who is yet to join the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which will start on February 7. Sundar, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE), was part of India’s playing XI in the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on January 11, when he suffered a rib injury while bowling, but despite that, he came out to bat and helped India secure a win.

According to a report in Cricbuzz on Thursday. The selection committee is waiting for the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) to provide more details, but as of Thursday, Sundar seems part of the team management and selectors’ plans for the World Cup.

“The final decision will depend on the advice of the trainers and physios of CoE, and they do not seem to have given up hope of Sundar’s readiness for the marquee event as yet,” the report added.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav also gave an update about Sundar’s availability after India clinched the five-match T20I series against New Zealand by 4-1. Skipper said the all-rounder has started batting and bowling practice, and the captain is expecting him to join the team soon. IANS

