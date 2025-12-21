Selectors deserve 10 out of 10 for making good changes to India’s squad: Harbhajan Singh

New Delhi: Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee and team management deserves ‘10 out of 10’ for the changes made to the side selected for next year’s T20 World Cup, where they enter as defending champions.

Harbhajan also said he was pleased with the return of Rinku Singh and Ishan Kishan, as well as Axar Patel being made vice-captain, but felt that it’s not the end of the road yet for Shubman Gill in the shortest format.

Gill was appointed as the deputy to skipper Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Asia Cup in September, but never breached the 50-run mark. In the recently concluded 3-1 series win over South Africa, Gill made 4, 0 and 28 before missing the fifth match because of a right foot injury.

“I give chief selector Ajit Agarkar and the management 10 out of 10. It must have been tough to leave out Shubman Gill, but it is not the end for him in T20s. The team combination was the priority. I am very happy Rinku Singh is in the team, and Ishan Kishan has also returned.

“We spoke about him being in contention, and he got a spot. He is in good form. They did not take Jitesh Sharma because they already have enough batters for number seven or eight.

“With Gill out, you need a powerful hitter at the top who can also keep wicket, so these two changes are good. Having Axar Patel as vice-captain is a very good decision. Overall, they have done a very good job. I hope the team plays well and wins the cup,” said Harbhajan on JioStar.

He also explained why Gill’s exclusion from the T20 WC squad as well as for the series against New Zealand was dictated by team balance rather than his abilities at the top of the batting order.

“Shubman Gill being left out does not make him a lesser player. We know his quality in any format. He is a very well-prepared player. When he plays, he can outshine others. This is not the end for him. A player will feel this setback, but I am sure the management or Ajit Agarkar will talk to him.

“Shubman is the future, and you want to keep your future close, even if you didn’t pick him today. They should tell him clearly it was about team combination, like having a left-right mix or extra power at the top, not about his form.

“This is a small setback, but he will learn from it. He is a mature captain and player. He should use this as motivation to become even better. If I could tell him, I would say this is the beginning of something big for him,” he said.

Saba Karim, the former India wicketkeeper-batter and national selector, gave his take on why India’s last-minute combinations changes for the T20 World Cup made for a brave and necessary move. “The selection committee first looks at the top order batters, especially in T20. Once they decided they needed a wicketkeeper to open, everything else fell into place. This looks like a course correction, and it is a bold call.

“My compliments to Ajit Agarkar and the committee, because we rarely see two big changes just before a World Cup. They have relied on current form and solid backup options. Everyone knows Shubman Gill is a class player, but he was tried in the T20 setup and failed to meet expectations.

“That is why they explored other combinations. This is a massive course correction, and I am glad they did it before the World Cup. It was a huge call, but they have picked a strong 15 that can help India retain the title,” he concluded. IANS

Also Read: Gill represents a futuristic vision: Harbhajan Singh