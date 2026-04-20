Selva Prabhu Wins Men’s Triple Jump Title at Oregon Team Invitational 2026 in Eugene

Eugene: India’s Selva Prabhu continued his impressive run in the 2026 athletics season by securing the men’s triple jump title at the Oregon Team Invitational 2026 athletics meet. Competing at the iconic Hayward Field, the 21-year-old produced a winning jump of 16.61m to finish at the top of the standings. He showed remarkable consistency across his attempts, also registering jumps of 16.57m and 16.37m during the competition.

Apalos Edwards finished second with a best effort of 16.53m, while Jhavor Bennett claimed third place after recording 16.11m. IANS

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