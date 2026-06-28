Senegal Crush 10-Man Iraq 5-0 to Keep World Cup Knockout Dream Alive

Toronto: Senegal kept their FIFA World Cup knockout hopes alive with a commanding 5-0 victory over 10-man Iraq in their final Group I match on Friday, while the Asian side bowed out of the tournament without a point.

Senegal needed a win to have any hope of making it through to the round of 32 as one of the best third-placed finishes and their second-half onslaught on the 10 men of Iraq was ruthless. Habib Diarra had given Senegal the lead with a deflected strike, and Iraq’s chances of progressing suffered a huge blow when defender Rebin Sulaka was dismissed in the 13th minute after a VAR review of a challenge on Sadio Mane. The numerical superiority should have been overwhelming, but Senegal’s difficulty in breaking down the Iraq defence was apparent and it took until the second half to complete the victory.

Ismaila Sarr’s fourth career World Cup goal-which also made him Senegal’s all-time leading scorer in the competition-extended the lead, before substitute Pape Gueye, having only entered the fray minutes earlier, provided two breathtaking moments of magic.

First Gueye smashed in a ferocious long-range drive at 84kph and then followed it up with another colossal effort at 103kph. Iliman Ndiaye completed the rout with a thunderous finish.

However, Senegal’s coach Malick Thiaw recognised there was scope for improvement after an uninspiring start and he will be looking for a better performance against either Egypt or another of a range of sides likely to be strong third-placed contenders should Senegal be good enough to make it through the tournament to the knockout stages.

The defeat meant Iraq ended a dismal tournament having lost all three matches in what was only their second World Cup appearance in 40 years. IANS

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