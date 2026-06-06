Serena Williams adds Berlin Tennis Open to ambitious comeback after Queen’s Club return

Berlin: Former world No. 1 Serena Williams has added the Berlin Tennis Open to her comeback schedule as the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion prepares to return to professional tennis after nearly four years away from the sport

The 44-year-old will begin her comeback at the Queen’s Club Championship in London next week, where she is set to compete in the doubles event alongside rising Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko. The pair have received a wildcard entry into the 16-team doubles draw.

While Berlin Tennis Open tournament organisers have now confirmed that Williams will also play doubles at the prestigious competition, which begins on June 15. Her partner for the WTA 500 event is yet to be announced.

“Every tournament I add to my schedule right now feels special, and Berlin is no exception. I’m excited to compete in front of the German fans and continue building momentum throughout the grass-court season,” Williams said on the official Berlin Open website.

Williams has not played a professional match since the 2022 US Open, where she made what was then considered her farewell appearance. Her return has generated significant excitement across the tennis world as fans prepare to see one of the sport’s greatest players back in action. IANS

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