Serena Williams Pulls Out of Wimbledon Doubles Due to Knee Injury

New Delhi: Serena Williams and Venus Williams have withdrawn from the doubles draw at The Wimbledon after Serena was forced to pull out because of a knee injury, ending hopes of a long-awaited reunion between the iconic sisters at the All England Club.

Serena announced her decision on Instagram on Saturday, stating that her knee had not healed enough after the injury from her first-round singles match earlier in the week.

“I’m heartbroken to have to withdraw from doubles,” Serena wrote on Instagram. “Coming back to compete has been a gift. The chance to play alongside Venus again meant everything to me. I did everything I could, but unfortunately my knee just isn’t ready to compete.” IANS

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