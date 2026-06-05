Serena Williams Teams Up with Victoria Mboko in Historic Queen’s Club Doubles Debut

London: Serena Williams’ highly anticipated return to competitive tennis has taken an intriguing new turn, with the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion set to partner Canadian star Victoria Mboko in the doubles draw at the Queen’s Club Championships.

The pairing was confirmed by Mboko on social media on Thursday, days after Serena announced she would return to the WTA Tour for the first time since her farewell appearance at the 2022 US Open. “The Queen is back. An honour to share the court with one of the greatest athletes of all time this week. Even more excited to play doubles together! Tennis is pretty special,” Mboko wrote on Instagram while sharing the news on Thursday.

The duo have received a wildcard entry into the 16-team doubles competition at Queen’s Club, marking the start of the grass-court season ahead of Wimbledon. For Serena, the event will represent her first competitive appearance in nearly four years and her debut at the historic London venue.

Although Queen’s Club has long been one of the most prestigious stops on the grass-court calendar, women were unable to compete there between 1973 and 2024, making this year’s edition the first opportunity for Serena to play at the tournament. IANS

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