Serie A 2023-24: AC Milan consolidate second place with tight Fiorentina win, Juventus lose

MILAN: AC Milan strengthened its grip on second place in Serie A on Saturday with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Fiorentina after an Adam Marusic header sunk Juventus in the final seconds at Lazio.

Stefano Pioli’s side closed the yawning gap separating them from runaway league leader Inter Milan, which hosts Empoli on Easter Monday, to 11 points with well-taken goals early in the second half from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Rafael Leao.

But more importantly, a sixth straight win in all competitions meant Milan took advantage of Juve’s single-goal defeat in Rome to move six points clear of their old rivals with eight games remaining.

Milan prevailed in Florence also thanks to a decisive display from Mike Maignan, who pulled off a series of good stops before and after Leao had danced past Fiorentina goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano and rolled in the winner in the 53rd minute.

Alfred Duncan drew Fiorentina level three minutes later with a brilliant low finish, which beat the outstretched Maignan, only for Leao to quickly hit back and secure a big win for Milan.

Marusic thumped home Matteo Guendouzi’s perfect inswinging cross in the third minute of added time at the Stadio Olimpico to ensure victory in Igor Tudor’s first match as Lazio coach.

The Montenegro defender’s first goal of the season pushed Lazio up to seventh, a point and a place above Napoli, which was humbled 3-0 at home by Atalanta.

Lazio is eight points away from the last Champions League spot currently held by fourth-placed Bologna ahead of its fixture with Salernitana on Monday.

Juve is stuck firmly in a rut after defeat in the Italian capital left it four matches without a win and sliding back towards a battle for a Champions League spot.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side has picked up just seven points from its last nine games and is eight points ahead of fifth-placed Roma, which faces Lecce on Monday. Agencies

Also Read: AC Milan down Hellas Verona to consolidate second place in Serie A

Also Watch: