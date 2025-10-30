Serie A 2025-26: AC Milan held to 1-1 draw by spirited Atalanta, Napoli edge Lecce

MILAN: AC Milan missed the chance to keep pace atop the Serie A 2025-26 standings as it was held to a 1-1 draw at Atalanta on Tuesday, with Samuele Ricci’s early strike cancelled out by Ademola Lookman.

The result leaves Milan third with 18 points, level on points with AS Roma, while Atalanta sits seventh with 13.

Second-placed Roma, also on 18 points, hosts Parma on Wednesday, when Inter Milan, fourth with 15, welcomes Fiorentina.

It took four minutes for Milan to break the deadlock when a corner was cleared only for Ricci to strike a half-volley that was deflected by Atalanta’s Ederson into the net.

The early goal appeared to catch Atalanta off guard, forcing it to push forward. Ederson came close to equalising, but Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan reacted sharply to deny him.

After sustained pressure, Atalanta drew level in the 35th minute when Lookman controlled the ball neatly on the left side of the box, turned his marker and powered a brilliant strike into the roof of the net.

Five minutes from time, Davide Zappacosta surged forward for Atalanta and unleashed a powerful strike towards the top corner, but Maignan produced a stunning save to tip the ball over. It was the host which pushed harder for the win, forcing Milan onto the defensive in the latter stages, but it was unable to create decisive chances and settled for the draw.

A goal from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa earned Napoli a hard-fought 1-0 victory away to Lecce, sending it three points clear at the top of Serie A.

Injury-hit Napoli, missing key players, controlled possession and created chances in the first half but failed to find the breakthrough.

