Serie A: AC Milan pay penalty in 2-2 home draw with Bologna

MILAN: AC Milan were left to rue two missed penalties as it was held to a 2-2 home draw by Bologna which converted a late spot-kick in a roller-coaster Serie A match on Saturday.

With Milan poised for a home win after a Ruben Loftus-Cheek double, its young defender Filippo Terracciano pulled Victor Kristiansen’s shirt as the Bologna player ran towards the back post to meet a cross in stoppage time and conceded a penalty.

Riccardo Orsolini converted from the spot to secure a draw for the visitors after Olivier Giroud and Theo Hernandez had both missed their penalties for the home side.

Milan are third with 46 points after 22 games, seven adrift of leaders Juventus, who were held to a1-1 home draw by Empoli, and five behind second-placed Inter Milan, who have two games in hand. Bologna are seventh with 33 points from 21 matches.

Inter visit fifth-placed Fiorentina on Sunday. Agencies

Also Read: Serie A: AC Milan ease to win at Empoli

Also Watch: