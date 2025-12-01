Serie A: AC Milan ride on Leao’s goal to beat Lazio

Milan: AC Milan secured a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Lazio thanks to Rafael Leao’s goal early in the second half to provisionally take over at the top of Serie A on Saturday night.

The victory put Milan on 28 points, one point ahead of second-placed AS Roma, before it hosts third-placed Napoli, the defending champion, on December 5. Lazio is eighth with 18 points.

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan produced a moment of brilliance inside two minutes when he somehow clawed away Mario Gila’s point-blank header with a fingertip save.

Despite the intense start, the first half produced few other clear chances. Maignan repeatedly snuffed out Lazio’s early attacks with solid saves, while Milan created only a handful of half-chances, with the teams going into the break goalless.

The host, however, came out with renewed vigour after the break. A well-worked move released Fikayo Tomori on the right, allowing him to drive in a low cross that Leao met with a sliding finish six minutes into the second half. Agencies

