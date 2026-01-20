Serie A: Fullkrug opens account in Milan win over Lecce; Roma beat Torino

MILAN: Niclas Fullkrug kept AC Milan in touch with Serie A leader Inter Milan with the only goal in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Lecce, his first for the seven-time European champion.

Germany forward Fullkrug, on loan from West Ham United, netted for the first time since April last year to push second-placed Milan past spirited Lecce and keep his new team three points behind Inter.

The burly 32-year-old glanced home Alexis Saelemaekers’s hooked cross in the 76th minute, causing the San Siro crowd to roar with relief after being frustrated by Lecce.

Wladimiro Falcone was excellent in the Lecce goal, denying Samuel Ricci and Christian Pulisic with two phenomenal saves, but he could do nothing to stop Fullkrug, who has had a difficult time since arriving in Milan.

Fullkrug suffered a broken toe soon after moving to northern Italy and local media widely report that thieves stole half a million euros worth of watches and jewelry from his hotel room while he was away for Milan’s midweek win at Como.

He made sure that Milan didn’t again drop points against lowly opposition, with Lecce dropping into the relegation zone behind Fiorentina, which won 2-0 at Bologna earlier on Sunday.

Milan’s next opponent Roma comfortably won 2-0 at Torino thanks to a star performance from Paulo Dybala, who laid on new arrival Donyell Malen for a classy close-range finish midway through the first half before ensuring a third straight win in the 72nd minute. Agencies

