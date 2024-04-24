Serie A: Inter Milan seal Scudetto in derby thriller with AC Milan

Rome: Inter Milan won their 20th Serie A title after beating AC Milan 2-1 in a derby that witnessed three players sent off in the dying minutes.

With a comfortable 14-point lead over second-placed AC Milan and only six rounds remaining, Inter Milan was poised to secure the Scudetto even before the derby, aiming to repeat their 2021 championship success. Entering the Monday match at San Siro, Inter fielded a strong lineup with Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram leading the attack, while AC Milan opted to bench Olivier Giroud, positioning Rafael Leao as the lone striker.

The Nerazzurri, who had previously overwhelmed their city rivals 5-1 earlier in the season, opened the scoring in the 18th minute. Federico Dimarco’s corner was deftly flicked on by Benjamin Pavard to Francesco Acerbi, who headed it in. Lautaro missed an opportunity to extend the lead shortly afterward, sending the ball over the bar from an unmarked position.

Inter Milan doubled the lead straight after the break in a spectacular fashion when a long ball over the top found Thuram, who cut inside and feinted a curler to the far top corner, but instead the Frenchman smashed it with ferocity into the near corner, surprising goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

AC Milan then threw on Giroud and Noah Okafor to strengthen the attack, and their efforts paid off in the 80th minute when Matteo Gabbia’s header was parried onto the post, before Fikayo Tomori headed it into the net. IANS

Serie A winners List

(since 2000):

2023-24: Inter Milan

2022-23: Napoli

2021-22: AC Milan

2020-21: Inter Milan

2019–2020: Juventus

2018–2019: Juventus

2017–2018: Juventus

2016–2017: Juventus

2015–2016: Juventus

2014–2015: Juventus

2013–2014: Juventus

2012–2013: Juventus

2011–2012: Juventus

2010–2011: Milan

2009–2010: Inter Milan

2008–2009: Inter Milan

2007–2008: Inter Milan

2006–2007: Inter Milan

2005–2006: Inter Milan

2004–2005: Not awarded

2003–2004: Milan

2002–2003: Juventus

2001–2002: Juventus

2000–2001: Roma

1999–2000: Lazio

Also Read: Inter Milan edge closer to title after last-gasp winner against Udinese

Also Watch: