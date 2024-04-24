Serie A: Inter Milan seal Scudetto in derby thriller with AC Milan

Rome: Inter Milan won their 20th Serie A title after beating AC Milan 2-1 in a derby that witnessed three players sent off in the dying minutes.
With a comfortable 14-point lead over second-placed AC Milan and only six rounds remaining, Inter Milan was poised to secure the Scudetto even before the derby, aiming to repeat their 2021 championship success. Entering the Monday match at San Siro, Inter fielded a strong lineup with Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram leading the attack, while AC Milan opted to bench Olivier Giroud, positioning Rafael Leao as the lone striker.
The Nerazzurri, who had previously overwhelmed their city rivals 5-1 earlier in the season, opened the scoring in the 18th minute. Federico Dimarco’s corner was deftly flicked on by Benjamin Pavard to Francesco Acerbi, who headed it in. Lautaro missed an opportunity to extend the lead shortly afterward, sending the ball over the bar from an unmarked position.
Inter Milan doubled the lead straight after the break in a spectacular fashion when a long ball over the top found Thuram, who cut inside and feinted a curler to the far top corner, but instead the Frenchman smashed it with ferocity into the near corner, surprising goalkeeper Mike Maignan.
AC Milan then threw on Giroud and Noah Okafor to strengthen the attack, and their efforts paid off in the 80th minute when Matteo Gabbia’s header was parried onto the post, before Fikayo Tomori headed it into the net. IANS
Serie A winners List
(since 2000):
2023-24: Inter Milan
2022-23: Napoli
2021-22: AC Milan
2020-21: Inter Milan
2019–2020: Juventus
2018–2019: Juventus
2017–2018: Juventus
2016–2017: Juventus
2015–2016: Juventus
2014–2015: Juventus
2013–2014: Juventus
2012–2013: Juventus
2011–2012: Juventus
2010–2011: Milan
2009–2010: Inter Milan
2008–2009: Inter Milan
2007–2008: Inter Milan
2006–2007: Inter Milan
2005–2006: Inter Milan
2004–2005: Not awarded
2003–2004: Milan
2002–2003: Juventus
2001–2002: Juventus
2000–2001: Roma
1999–2000: Lazio
