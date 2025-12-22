Serie A: Juventus beat Roma to close in on leader Inter

TURIN: Juventus is creeping back into the Serie A title discussion after deservedly beating Roma 2-1 on Saturday and moving four points behind league leader Inter Milan.

Francisco Conceicao and Lois Openda scored the goals that decided an engaging encounter in Turin as Juve claimed a second big win in as many matches after beating Bologna last weekend.

Juve stays fifth on 29 points but is only one point behind Roma, which sits in the last Champions League spot and suffered a sixth league defeat of the season.

Luciano Spalletti’s Juve has played a game more than Inter, champion Napoli, and AC Milan, which will play its matches from this round of fixtures next month due to the Italian Super Cup, which is being held in Saudi Arabia.

Roma did very little at the Allianz Stadium beyond Tommaso Baldanzi’s tap-in 15 minutes from the end, and the capital city outfit has now lost three of its last four matches in Italy’s top flight.

Conceicao fired a warning shot moments before he gave Juve the lead when he shot straight at Mile Svilar with the goal at his mercy after good work from Kenan Yildiz on the left.

That was the first real chance of the game, and Conceicao was more clinical a minute before the break, the Portugal forward lashing home with his left foot after collecting Andrea Cambiaso’s neat flick.

Svilar was Roma’s best player for most of the match, but he couldn’t stop Openda from bundling in Juve’s second in the 70th minute after pulling off a superb stop to keep out Weston McKennie’s header.

That goal looked to have sealed the points from Juve, but Baldanzi quickly halved the deficit after Michele Di Gregorio palmed away Evan Ferguson’s low drive.

However, it was Juve that went closest to scoring again in the 80th minute when Yildiz stroked a beautiful shot onto the post, and the host held out to claim a big three points.

Earlier, Lazio were held to a goalless draw by Cremonese in Rome. Agencies.

