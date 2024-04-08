Serie A: Napoli’s rapid goal blitz give it 4-2 win at Monza

MILAN: Napoli scored three goals within six second-half minutes as it clinched a 4-2 victory at Monza on Sunday to keep alive its slim hopes of a top-four finish in Serie A.

The defending champion is seventh in the table with 48 points, 10 points behind fourth-placed Bologna, who played out a goalless draw at Frosinone earlier on Sunday. Monza is 11th with 42 points.

Napoli still finds itself in a challenging position in the table, trailing both AS Roma and Atalanta who sit in fifth and sixth place with 55 and 50 points respectively. Atalanta has two matches in hand before its clash at Cagliari later on Sunday. Agencies

