Seven-time champion Schalke returns to Bundesliga after three years

MUNICH: Schalke will play in the German top flight next season after beating Fortuna Duesseldorf 1-0 on Saturday to secure promotion. Kenan Karaman’s 15th minute goal — his 15th in the league this season — put the seven-time German champions Schalke on track to return after three seasons in the Bundesliga 2.

“We wanted this win. We wanted to celebrate with our fans,” Schalke striker Edin Dzeko told Sky Germany.

The 40-year-old former Manchester City and Inter Milan striker has six goals and three assists in eight games since joining the club in winter.

“We’ll see,” Dzeko said when asked if he would stay with the club in the top flight. “I’m really, really happy I made the decision to come here in January.

Schalke now have 67 points, 10 more than third-placed Hannover, which has three matches remaining.

The top two sides in the second division at the end of the season return to the top flight, while the third-placed side takes on the third-last team in the Bundesliga in a two-legged playoff.

Already guaranteed of a top-two spot, Schalke will be crowned second division champion, should second-placed Paderborn not win at Elversberg on Sunday.

One of Germany’s best supported clubs which was in the Champions League semifinals as recently as 2010-2011, Schalke has fallen on hard times in recent seasons.

The club was relegated in last place at the end of the 2020-21 season but returned to the top flight immediately as second division champion the season after.

But Schalke was once again relegated at the end of the 2022-23 season. Last season, the club dangled just above the drop zone before finishing 14th.

Another fallen giant, Hamburg, returned to the top flight last season after seven seasons in the Bundesliga 2 and is on track to stay up this season. Agencies

Also Read: Bayern Smash Bundesliga Scoring Record in 5-0 Win Over St. Pauli, Move 12 Points Clear Before Real Madrid Clash