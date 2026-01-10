SG Drops Bangladesh Cricket Sponsorship Amid Diplomatic Strain

Dhaka: Bangladesh cricketers could soon be forced to switch bat sponsors after leading Indian sports manufacturer SG decided not to continue its association, amid escalating cricketing and diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring nations.

The turbulence between the two Asian nations started when IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh premier bowler Mustafizur Rehman from their squad, following a directive from the BCCI.

After the pacer’s release, the Bangladesh Cricket Board first refused to grant a no-objection certificate to Mustafizur for playing in the IPL. It also requested the ICC to shift its matches in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to start on February 7, from India to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns.

India’s sports manufacturer SG currently sponsors Bangladesh’s top players, including captain Litton Das, Yasir Rabbi and Mominul Haque. IANS

Also Read: Elina Svitolina digs deep to reach Auckland Open semifinals