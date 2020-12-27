Shadab Khan sidelined for six weeks

TAURANGA: Leg-spinning Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan is set to miss the ongoing two-Test series against New Zealand and following Tests against South Africa as he has been advised a six-week rest by PCB's medical staff, the Pakistan Cricket board announced on Saturday.



Shadab was diagnosed with "high grade full thickness tear to the Rectus Femoris muscle", an injury he had sustained during his side's four wickets victory over New Zealand in the Napier T20I earlier this week.

"The MRI reports have confirmed it is a fresh injury and not the one that had sidelined him from the Zimbabwe series last month," Dr Sohail Saleem said in a PCB statement.

"The latest injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a six-week rehabilitation programme during which he will have weekly ultrasound scans. After the competition of the six-week period, the medical panel will access and evaluate the injury before making a call on Shadab's return to competitive cricket," he added.

The ongoing Test series against the Black Caps ends on January 7. "Shadab will remain with the side in New Zealand, where he has started his rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the medical team," the PCB statement read. The two-Test and three T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played from January 26 to February 14. IANS

