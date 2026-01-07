Shaheen Shah Afridi quashes reports of long-term injury scare

Mumbai: Pakistan spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi quashed hopes of him being doubtful for the Twenty20 World Cup, saying his rehab is well on course and will be completed by next week, a news report has claimed. The 25-year-old damaged his left knee during the Big Bash League in Australia during his not very successful maiden appearance for Brisbane Heat, taking just two wickets in four matches at a costly average of 76.5 per wicket. He was also suspended from bowling after sending down two beamers in the opening match against the Perth Scorchers.

There are reports in the media that fear Shaheen’s rehab will take six weeks, meaning he will not be able to feature in the Twenty20 World Cup starting in India and Sri Lanka from February 7.

Sources close to Shaheen denied reports and showed confidence that the fast bowler will be ready for the start of the World Cup.

“Pakistan Cricket Board medical panel is supervising his rehab under Dr Javed Mughal, and they are confident that the injury is not serious and Shaheen will be up and kicking well before the World Cup,” sources close to Shaheen told Telecom Asia Sport. IANS

