Shaheen Shah Afridi replaces Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan ODI captain

Lahore: In a significant shake-up ahead of Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against South Africa from November 4–8 at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been appointed as the new one-day international (ODI) captain replacing wicket-keeper batter Mohammad?Rizwan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday.

The PCB confirmed that Shaheen’s appointment was finalised following a meeting held in Islamabad involving white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, Director High Performance Aqib Javed and members of the selection committee.

The left-arm fast bowler, aged 25, brings a strong record to the leadership role — 66 ODIs and 92 T20Is with a combined 249 wickets, along with 120 wickets in 32 Tests (excluding the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi).

Rizwan, in his 20 ODIs as captain, led the side to nine wins and 11 defeats for a 45% winning percentage. IANS

