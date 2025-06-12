Shai Hope, John Campbell return, Kemar Roach dropped for Australia Tests

St John’s: Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced its 16-member squad for the three-match home Test series against Australia, which begins on June 25 at Kensington Oval in Barbados for the coveted Sir Frank Worrell Trophy, bringing back Shai Hope and John Campbell.

Roston Chase, who last played a Test match in March 2023 and was named the Test skipper recently, leads a fresh-looking squad which sees ODI vice-captain Brandon King securing a maiden Test call-up. However, despite being under consideration, veteran pacer Kemar Roach has not been included.

With this series signalling the critical start of the 2025-2027 ICC Test Championship Cycle, several changes have been made to the squad that last featured in the drawn series against Pakistan earlier this year.

Campbell returns to the squad, bolstering the options at the top of the order. After a prolific domestic season, inclusive of three centuries, backing up a strong showing in the 2023-2024 season, Kevlon Anderson earns a maiden call-up; while on the back of his recent ODI form, Keacy Carty earns a recall to the squad.

West Indies squad for Test series against Australia: Roston Chase (capt), Jomel Warrican (vice-capt), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales. IANS

Also Read: Plimmer, Gaze headline New Zealand A squad for England tour

Also Watch: