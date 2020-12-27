Shane Warne 'very surprised' as Paine survives run out review

MELBOURNE: Legendary spinner Shane Warne was on Saturday left surprised after Australia skipper Tim Paine survived a run out review on the opening day of the second Test against India being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).



The incident happened in the 55th over of the Australian innings when there was a mix-up between Cameron Green and Paine. However, with no clear evidence of bat being on the line, the third umpire declared the Australia skipper not out.

"There's no conclusive evidence to show the bat is on the wrong side of the line, so the bat looks like it could have a bit over the line. My decision is not out," said Paul Wilson.

"Very surprised that Tim Paine survived that run out review! I had him on his bike and thought there was no part of his bat behind the line! Should have been out in my opinion," Warne tweeted after the incident.

"That was OUT. Jason Holder was right. If players can be in a bio-bubble for soooo long...let umpires should be doing the same. #AusvInd," tweeted former India opener Aakash Chopra. However, the decision didn't cost India much as Paine got out after scoring just 13 and Australia eventually got bundled out for 195. IANS

