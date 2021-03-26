Shanghai Half Marathon on April 18

SHANGHAI: The Shanghai Half Marathon, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, will return on April 18, the organizers announced on Wednesday. With a total distance of 21.0975 kilometers, this year's route starts from Fenghe Road, Pudong New Area, ending at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center, which covers scenic spots, including the Lujiazui area, the 2010 World Expo site and the New Bund Leisure Park. According to the organizers, the application channel will be accessible on the official website until March 26 noon. The result of the draw will be released on March 30, with around 6,000 runners to be picked. Agencies

