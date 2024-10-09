Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic through to fourth round to face Roman Safiullin

Shanghai: Novak Djokovic powered through to the last 16 of the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday, steamrolling Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 6-2 in just over an hour. The four-time Shanghai champion completely dominated 30th-ranked Cobolli, breaking him in the second and sixth games of the first set.

“I can’t complain about anything in the game, I was able to play aggressively,” Djokovic said.

“I’m glad to be progressing through a tournament that has meant a lot to me in my career.”

Fans waved Serbian flags and screamed in delight when the former world number one wrote part of his name in Chinese characters on a camera lens at the end of the match.

Djokovic will next play Russian Roman Safiullin, who upset American Frances Tiafoe in three tight sets.

“I’m glad to finally play a match after three days of rain, it’s been a hassle for a lot of players,” Djokovic said.

In other Round of 32 matches, second seed Alexander Zverev beat Tallon Griekspoor 7-6, 2-6, 7-6, David Goffin beat Marcos Giron 1-6, 6-3, 7-5, Holger Rune beat Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 7-5. Agencies

