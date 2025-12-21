Shardul will give MI a different structure with his versatility & experience: Jayawardene

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene said seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur’s addition will lend the side a different structure in IPL 2026, citing his versatility and experience as key assets.

Thakur, who’s played 13 Tests, 47 ODIs and 25 T20Is for India, was traded to MI from Lucknow Super Giants, a side where he was a support bowler in 2010. In 105 IPL games, Thakur has taken 107 wickets, with a highest score of 68 as a batter.

Thakur captains Mumbai in the domestic cricket circuit and also honed his cricketing skills in the city after coming from Palghar. Apart from him, MI also traded in Sherfane Rutherford and Mayank Markande.

“We’re very pleased with the balance we’ve been able to build after the auction. Shardul (Thakur) gives us a different structure with his versatility, experience and all-round depth. Him being a Mumbai boy … It’s a great story from where he started and then became part of Mumbai Indians.

“Sherfane (Rutherford) is someone we’ve rated highly for a long time, and adding an overseas left-handed power-hitter gives us the flexibility we always look for. We’ve also brought back players like Mayank (Markande), who not only understand the MI philosophy but have also previously made an impact here.

“That continuity and clarity of role is something we value deeply, even if players sometimes go away in big auctions, we always keep an eye on their progress and bring them back when the structure allows,” said Jayawardene in a video posted by the franchise on their social media accounts on Saturday.

MI had reached Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025, and Jayawardene said the five-time champions are hoping for Afghanistan spinner AM Ghazanfar to make a difference with his mystery spin. Ghazanfar missed out on IPL 2025 due to a fracture in his vertebra.

“What we’ve always prided ourselves on at MI is flexibility with clear purpose, players understanding different roles and adapting to game situations, especially through the middle overs.

“We’re also really excited to finally have Allah Ghazanfar available in our set-up. We’ve always known his talent and what a mystery spinner brings to our attack. He’s progressed really well after his injury, and we’re looking forward to helping him evolve within the MI environment,” added Jayawardene. IANS

