Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid becomes first Bangladeshi umpire to be included in ICC Elite Panel

New Delhi: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid has become the first umpire from Bangladesh to be included in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires following the International Cricket Council’s annual review and selection process, said the governing body on Thursday.

Sharfuddoula has been on the International Panel since 2006 and his first international appointment as an umpire came in an ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Mirpur in January 2010.

He has been an on-field umpire in 10 men’s Test matches, 63 men’s ODIs, and 44 men’s T20Is, apart from featuring in the same capacity in 13 women’s ODI matches and 28 women’s T20I games.

Sharfuddoula, whose assignments include the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups in 2017 and 2021, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2018, said in a statement that he was excited about his inclusion in the Elite panel, after the retirement of Marais Erasmus from the panel.

“It is a great honour to be named on the ICC Elite Panel. To be the first from my country on the panel makes it extra special and I look forward to justifying the faith shown in me. I have had a fair bit of experience over the years and am ready for more challenging assignments.”

“I would like to thank the ICC and the BCB for backing me and my other colleagues for all their help and guidance. I would also like to thank my family and friends for standing by and supporting me.” IANS

Also Read: IPL 2024: ‘Perplexed, beyond my understanding’; Smith, Pathan slam Hardik’s tactics of using Bumrah vs SRH

Also Watch: