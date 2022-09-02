Sharma Surpasses Kohli

DUBAI, Sep 1: Rohit Sharma has surpassed Virat Kohli as India's second most successful captain in the T20I format after registering a comprehensive 40-run win against Hong Kong in the Asia cup here on Wednesday night.



Sharma, who had taken up T20I captaincy after Kohli stepped down, has won 31 matches in the 37 outing while Kohli achieved 30 wins in 50 T20I matches.

Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has helped India win 41 T20I matches under his captaincy from 72 matches, is still on top of the list. IANS

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Govt To Conduct Survey of Unrecognized Madrassas In State

Also Watch:



