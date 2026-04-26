Sharmin Akhter Earns Call-Up for Sri Lanka T20I Series

Dhaka: Bangladesh have drafted top-order batter Sarmin Sultana into their squad for the upcoming women’s T20I series against Sri Lanka, with Fargana Hoque making way in the 15-member group.

The squad announcement came as soon as the ODI leg of the home series concluded in Rajshahi on Saturday, where Sri Lanka clinched the three-match series 2-1. Bangladesh will now aim to regroup and address concerns, particularly with the bat, after an inconsistent showing in the 50-over format.

Sarmin, who is yet to make her T20I debut, earned a recall to the ODI side earlier this year after a long gap but had a modest return, scoring 42 runs across three outings. Despite that, the selectors have backed her inclusion as they look to bolster the top order ahead of a crucial stretch in the shortest format leading to the Women’s T20 World Cup. IANS

Also Read: Hasini Perera’s 95 powers Sri Lanka Women to series-clinching win over Bangladesh