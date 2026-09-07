Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar smash own world record at World Archery Para Series in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar continued their charmed run on the global stage with a new world record in the World Archery Para Series in at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Indian pair scored 1400 in the Compound Mixed Team qualification round on day 2, bettering the previous record of 1399 they had set at the Paris Paralympics, also in the qualification round. Their top score helped them secure top seeding in the event.

Sheetal, the armless Indian para archer from Jammu, shot 698 out of a possible 720 to claim the top seed in the women’s compound qualification. Agencies

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