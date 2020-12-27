Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant among Delhi's 42; Unmukt returns

NEW DELHI: Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and fast bowler Ishant Sharma have been included in Delhi's 42-man shortlist for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The list also includes 2012 under-19 World Cup-winning India captain Unmukt Chand, who returns to Delhi this season after representing Uttarakhand last season.



Dhawan has been named captain while for Ishant, it will be a competitive comeback after a sidestrain in the early stages of the Indian Premier League this year forced him out of the tournament and also India's ongoing tour of Australia.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament starts on January 10 and Delhi are placed in Group E along with Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, Kerala, and Pudhucherry. All their group stage matches will be played in Mumbai. IANS

