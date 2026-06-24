Shiva Narwal Wins Silver, Yug Pratap Singh Takes Bronze as India Extends Medal Lead at ISSF Junior World C'ship

New Delhi: India’s Shiva Narwal secured the silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol Men Junior event with an impressive performance, while Yug Pratap Singh Rathore claimed the bronze medal in the same event to ensure a double podium finish as India finished another successful day at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2026 in Suhl, Germany, with the country’s shooters adding three more medals to their.

India added another silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol Men Junior Team event, where the trio of Shiva Narwal, Sandeep Bishnoi and Chirag Sharma combined to deliver a strong performance and finish on the podium.

With these three medals, India’s overall tally has now risen to 15 medals (5 Gold, 3 Silver and 7 Bronze). The Indian contingent continues to maintain its position at the top of the medal standings, reflecting its consistency and dominance across both individual and team events at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2026.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian contingent added four more medals to their tally to strengthen their lead at the top of the table. IANS

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